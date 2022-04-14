California’s reparations task force vote is reviving debates among Black activists about who should be eligible for reparations and how to address anti-Black racism.
Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing: The Racist Manipulation of DEIJ Language
With the normalization of DEIJ—diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice—efforts across organizational cultures, the tools of social justice are being adopted and levied for nefarious purposes.
Bringing It Back Home: Practicing Non-Extractive Finance in Affordable Housing
Real estate is an extremely extractive industry. Changing equity models can keep money with residents, rather than financial institutions or property developers.
Debt Collection Without Representation: Congress and the Student Loan Crisis
Why can’t the federal government get anything done about the student debt crisis? A recent report shows that most members of Congress do not hold debt themselves, making them a ruling minority.
Anchors in the Storm—University Leaders Consider the Pandemic’s Lessons
At a conference, three university leaders discuss lessons learned from COVID-19—and how to shift university culture and practices to effectively address inequality.
Report Maps the Philanthropy of Millionaire Donors of Color
How do millionaire donors of color differ from white millionaire donors? A new report based on over 100 interviews of wealthy donors of color offers some answers.
America’s Heavy Metals Pollution: An Issue of Environmental Racism
Health issues from exposure to heavy metals pollution are far more common in communities of color. This is an issue of systemic environmental racism that we must confront.
Safety Net Hospitals: Why BIPOC Wealth Creation is Needed to Achieve Health
To address racism as a public health crisis, hospitals must change how they work and partner with BIPOC groups to build health, wealth, and community.
One Nation Under a Groove: How to Build a Black Future Through Strong, Black-Led Community Organizations
To strive for the future we want, Black nonprofit leaders must lean into the practice of Black future thinking and action, creating new paradigms rather than focusing on old problems.
This is What Solidarity Looks Like: Global Racial Justice in Antiwar Organizing
Structural racism delineates who receives the US’s solidarity in global conflicts, as exposed by the response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Nonprofits can support global antiwar racial justice by following the lead of grassroots organizations doing the work.
Changing the Rules of Capital to Reverse the Logic of Economic Disadvantage
In our current economic system, money begets more money. To flip that logic requires changing lending criteria to prioritize projects that build sustainable community wealth.
We’re Connected: Transforming Integrated Capital Towards Cooperation
Our entire financial ecosystem is currently oriented towards competition. To achieve racial justice, we need to use a range of capital tools to build a cooperative economy.